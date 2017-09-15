Cheetahs adapt to new life running two teams

Whatever preconceived notions the Cheetahs had of playing in the PRO14, in a fortnight following their introduction to the competition they have been challenged by their defeats to Ulster and Munster.

"It is a mindset change that we need to make‚" coach Rory Duncan conceded.

Duncan probably did not need to be told that his team‚ which usually revel in open spaces on hard South African soil‚ were going to be challenged at close combat in Europe.

"You have to front up to the physicality. You realise that you have to make adjustments when you play in the northern hemisphere. It is a lesson that we learnt," he said.

The physicality of the PRO14 was greater than that of Super Rugby‚ Duncan said, but he was quick to explain his sentiment.

"It is more physical than Super Rugby in the sense that they play more direct rugby. Super Rugby’s intensity is superior and the game is quicker. PRO14 is not far off, though."

Much had been made of the Cheetahs’ playing resources being spread thin across the PRO14 and the Currie Cup, but the same applies to their coaching staff.