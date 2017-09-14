Sport / Rugby

CURRIE CUP RUGBY

High-riding Sharks will be wary of tough Griquas

14 September 2017 - 05:30 Craig Ray
Robert du Preez. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Robert du Preez. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The Sharks will be up against it to continue their impressive Currie Cup-winning streak against Griquas in Kimberley on Friday after being forced into making changes for the match.

After winning seven straight matches‚ the Sharks have almost secured a semifinal berth‚ needing just seven log points from their remaining four games to guarantee at least fourth place in the standings.

But their ambitions are a lot greater than just scraping into the last four.

"We’re proud of the fact that we’re undefeated in seven matches‚" said coach Robert du Preez. "There is still so much more that this team is capable of doing. We are entering the business end of this competition and it’s time for us to take our performances up another gear."

Star centre Lukhanyo Am and impressive flank Jacques Vermeulen will miss the match through injury. Marius Louw will replace Am, while Tyler Paul will move from lock to flank, with Jean Droste coming in to the second row.

Veteran Springbok Odwa Ndungane is preferred at wing to Tythan Adams and there are rotational switches to the front row, with prop Juan Schoeman and hooker Franco Marais starting as Thomas du Toit and Akker van der Merwe drop to the bench.

Griquas are tough opponents and that clash is followed by a date with the Blue Bulls.

"We chatted about how tough this fortnight of matches was going to be‚ especially since we were up against two teams who play an abrasive style of rugby‚" Du Preez said. "The Griquas are always difficult at home. Discipline is going to be important."

Western Province No8 Nizaam Carr will earn his 50th cap for the union when he runs out against the Pumas in Nelspruit on Friday night.

Upfront, there are two new props with JC Janse van Rensburg at loosehead and Michael Kumbirai coming into the starting line-up at tighthead‚ in the absence of Wilco Louw‚ who has been called up to the Springbok squad in New Zealand.

Ali Vermaak and Caylib Oosthuizen provide front-row cover‚ with loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe alongside them to provide impact off the replacements bench.

The only change to the backline that did duty in the 57-14 victory against the Free State Cheetahs at Newlands last weekend sees a fit again Seabelo Senatla on the rightwing‚ with his Springbok Sevens teammate Werner Kok dropping to the bench.

TimesLIVE

Fullbacks will be going head to head

Coetzee was a Super Rugby finalist for the second year in a row while McKenzie had to watch from the sidelines
Sport
1 day ago

Boks not focusing on past, says Johann van Graan

That the Springboks have not won in New Zealand since 2009 is the least of assistant coach Johann van Graan’s worries
Sport
1 day ago

Lions motivated to take on Bulls in Currie Cup clash

As much as the Lions have shown improvement‚ the Bulls come off a bye
Sport
1 day ago

Speculation confirmed: Patrick Lambie is off to French club Racing 92

‘After a number of setbacks over the last few years‚ the thinking was to break the cycle and to go experience something different in a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Blow for Benni’s City ahead of Chiefs clash
Sport / Soccer
2.
Fullbacks will be going head to head
Sport / Rugby
3.
The battle over batting with Dean Elgar
Sport / Cricket
4.
Rampant Man City ready for Feyenoord
Sport / Soccer
5.
Doping agency clears 95 of 96 Russian athletes, ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Lions motivated to take on Bulls in Currie Cup clash
Sport / Rugby

Cheetahs, Kings kick off battle with Europe's best in Pro14
Sport

Cheetahs and Kings kick off new SA and Euro rugby era
Sport / Rugby

Sharks in the running for Currie Cup top spot
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.