High-riding Sharks will be wary of tough Griquas

The Sharks will be up against it to continue their impressive Currie Cup-winning streak against Griquas in Kimberley on Friday after being forced into making changes for the match.

After winning seven straight matches‚ the Sharks have almost secured a semifinal berth‚ needing just seven log points from their remaining four games to guarantee at least fourth place in the standings.

But their ambitions are a lot greater than just scraping into the last four.

"We’re proud of the fact that we’re undefeated in seven matches‚" said coach Robert du Preez. "There is still so much more that this team is capable of doing. We are entering the business end of this competition and it’s time for us to take our performances up another gear."

Star centre Lukhanyo Am and impressive flank Jacques Vermeulen will miss the match through injury. Marius Louw will replace Am, while Tyler Paul will move from lock to flank, with Jean Droste coming in to the second row.