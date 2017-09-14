Online classifieds site Gumtree says the avalanche of Springboks vs All Blacks match seats being advertised at inflated prices might force it to close its tickets category.

"It certainly merits a discussion‚" said spokeswoman Estelle Nagel‚ adding that site staff were fighting a losing battle against people advertising tickets to the October 7 Rugby Championship fixture at Newlands.

On Wednesday morning, tickets were being advertised for up to four times their face value. Nagel said one ad‚ which offered 10 tickets with a face value of R5‚900 for R25‚000‚ had been taken down, but more ads were continually being posted.

"In general, you’re not allowed to resell tickets for profit‚" she said. "There is also no guarantee that you will be able to use a ticket bought from unofficial sources."

All 22‚000 public tickets for the 48‚000-capacity Newlands sold out within an hour of going on sale on Monday.