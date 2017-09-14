Sport / Rugby

NEWLANDS RUGBY TEST

Gumtree warns online touts on price gouging

14 September 2017 - 05:30 Dave Chambers
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Online classifieds site Gumtree says the avalanche of Springboks vs All Blacks match seats being advertised at inflated prices might force it to close its tickets category.

"It certainly merits a discussion‚" said spokeswoman Estelle Nagel‚ adding that site staff were fighting a losing battle against people advertising tickets to the October 7 Rugby Championship fixture at Newlands.

On Wednesday morning, tickets were being advertised for up to four times their face value. Nagel said one ad‚ which offered 10 tickets with a face value of R5‚900 for R25‚000‚ had been taken down, but more ads were continually being posted.

"In general, you’re not allowed to resell tickets for profit‚" she said. "There is also no guarantee that you will be able to use a ticket bought from unofficial sources."

All 22‚000 public tickets for the 48‚000-capacity Newlands sold out within an hour of going on sale on Monday.

Fullbacks will be going head to head

Coetzee was a Super Rugby finalist for the second year in a row while McKenzie had to watch from the sidelines
Sport
1 day ago

Boks not focusing on past, says Johann van Graan

That the Springboks have not won in New Zealand since 2009 is the least of assistant coach Johann van Graan’s worries
Sport
1 day ago

Boks up against history

All Blacks have dominated all teams, leaving Coetzee’s men with tough ask to stay in Rugby Championship race
Sport
1 day ago

No need for ‘nerves’ over Japan’s Rugby World Cup crowd support

It’s the first time the tournament will be held in Asia and outside of the sport’s traditional strongholds, but national pride will fill ...
Sport
2 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Blow for Benni’s City ahead of Chiefs clash
Sport / Soccer
2.
Fullbacks will be going head to head
Sport / Rugby
3.
The battle over batting with Dean Elgar
Sport / Cricket
4.
Rampant Man City ready for Feyenoord
Sport / Soccer
5.
Doping agency clears 95 of 96 Russian athletes, ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Fullbacks will be going head to head
Sport / Rugby

Boks not focusing on past, says Johann van Graan
Sport / Rugby

Speculation confirmed: Patrick Lambie is off to French club Racing 92
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.