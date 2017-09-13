Lions motivated to take on Bulls in Currie Cup clash

Joey Mongalo stopped just short of likening their early performances in the Currie Cup to the fumbling of strangers in the night. It is no great leap from what the Golden Lions skills coach actually said.

"We have started to date each other. Starting to find each other. We’ve been feeling each other out‚" Mongalo said of the team’s upward curve in recent weeks.

The Lions were bottom of the seven-team Currie Cup two weeks ago, but they have moved into the top four, thanks to wins over the Pumas and Griquas.

"We never had a preseason, but we are seeing the value of the guys having been together for a while‚" he said about their turnaround. "Tactically, how we want to play‚ finding team synergy and settling into combinations has happened over the last three weeks. Now it’s the same team‚ same coaching staff and we are just trying to find consistency in that. That’s probably the main difference."

What has also had an influence was the reassigning of responsibility within the coaching corps. "We are a very united coaching group. That’s across juniors and seniors. We speak the same language on attack and defence."