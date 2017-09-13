Fullbacks will be going head to head

South African and New Zealand fullbacks have often been as different as chalk and cheese, with the apt examples being Saturday’s potential starters in Andries Coetzee and Damian McKenzie.

If Ben Smith did not opt for a sabbatical in a year when head injuries have blighted his progress, McKenzie could have been on the periphery.

It is not as if Springbok coach Allister Coetzee does not have worthy resources on which to fall back. There is the matter of Warrick Gelant, whose performances in a weak Bulls outfit warranted Bok selection, while the nifty Dillyn Leyds also stated a strong case with his showings at the Stormers.

While there is conjecture in New Zealand as to where McKenzie is utilised best, his counterattacking strengths make him a decent, if not very good fullback by New Zealand standards.

There is still the issue of his needing to adapt to the high-ball demands of international rugby. But, like that of most fullbacks, his attacking intent more than outweighs any frailties — most international fullbacks have similar size issues as his.

The premium is clearly on what is being offered in future while a defensive collective ensures cracks are hidden.