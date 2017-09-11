Springboks draw is just the right tonic for big Test

Perth — Was half a loaf better than nothing for the Springboks after Saturday’s 23-all draw with the Wallabies at nib Stadium?

Clearly not so for Springbok coach Allister Coetzee, who lamented that the result was not good enough for his team.

The Boks have gone from strength to strength with each game this season. It was difficult to take the French seriously as they did not take themselves nor their tour seriously.

The methodical dismantling of the Pumas in two Tests pointed to gradual improvement that has been interspersed with sporadic brain fades. One of those was the concession of tries after a try had been scored.

It happened in Salta when Nicolás Sánchez scored after a kick-off was not reclaimed and the same happened on Saturday after Jesse Kriel’s try.