Coetzee goes for consistency in Springbok squad to play Australia

Scrumhalf Ross Cronje and lock Pieter-Steph du Toit are the two changes Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has made to the side that saw off Argentina in Salta on August 26.

Handre Pollard is also on the bench and could make his first Springbok appearance since the 2015 Rugby World Cup third place play-off against Argentina on October 30‚ 2015.

Cronje has shrugged off an ankle injury sustained in the August 19 Test against Argentina in Port Elizabeth.

He relegates Francois Hougaard to the bench while Du Toit starts ahead of Lions lock Franco Mostert‚ who has been rotated out of the match-day 23.

Bulls lock Lood de Jager makes a rare appearance on the bench, while the match-day squad retains a familiar look to the one that hasn’t dropped a Test match this season.