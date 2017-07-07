Sport / Rugby

STORMERS DEBUT

Sunwolves face Stormers' Trokkie

07 July 2017 - 06:53 Craig Ray
Robbie Fleck. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Robbie Fleck. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

After being mauled by the Lions‚ the Sunwolves are set to be run over by a "Trokkie" (small truck) when they take on the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday.

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck named Junior Springbok and World Under-20 player of the year Juarno Augustus‚ or "Trokkie" to his mates‚ at blindside flank for the match.

Augustus’ unsurprising debut for the Stormers has come about after Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Kobus van Dyk sustained knee injuries in training this week.

As far as Super Rugby goes‚ it’s a gentle introduction to the tournament against a team that showed little appetite for tackling on their way to a 94-7 loss against the Lions at Ellis Park last week.

One of the features of Augustus’ play at the recent World Rugby Under-20 Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, where SA finished third‚ was his ability to break tackles.

He was also the tournament’s leading try-scorer with seven in five matches.

Bulls coach Nollis Marais says the uncertain future of the Southern Kings in Super Rugby means they will be going all out to prove a point when they meet at Loftus on Saturday.

SA Rugby will on Friday name two teams to be dropped for next season with the Kings and Cheetahs likely to get the chop.

