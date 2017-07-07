SA Rugby on Friday confirmed that the Cheetahs and Southern Kings have been axed from Super Rugby and will "explore other international competition opportunities".

It was an unsurprising statement after an April meeting of SA‚ New Zealand‚ Australia and Argentina Rugby (Sanzaar) in London took the decision to reduce Super Rugby from 18 to 15 teams.

The Cheetahs opted for a settlement with SA Rugby regarding their Super Rugby participation agreement. They did not take part in the criteria process as they had an agreement in place until 2020‚ but the board of the Cheetahs decided on an amicable settlement with SA Rugby.

The announcement was made before a special general meeting of SA Rugby‚ which will formally confirm SA’s four participants in the competition next season.

The meeting has been called to determine SA’s entrants to fall in line with a Sanzaar decision to reduce the competition’s participants from 18 to 15 teams from next season.

The new structure will consists of four teams from SA‚ five from New Zealand‚ four from Australia and one each from Argentina and Japan.