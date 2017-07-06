Sport / Rugby

All Blacks fight awaits Lions in virtual World Cup final

06 July 2017 - 07:47 Greg Stutchbury
Tail up: Hooker Jamie George breaks clear of two All Blacks during last weekend’s second-Test victory in Wellington. of the Lions breaks clear during the match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the British & Irish Lions at Westpac Stadium on July 1, 2017 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Getty Images
Tail up: Hooker Jamie George breaks clear of two All Blacks during last weekend’s second-Test victory in Wellington. of the Lions breaks clear during the match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the British & Irish Lions at Westpac Stadium on July 1, 2017 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Getty Images

Wellington — The deciding third Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday will be like playing in a World Cup final and the British and Irish Lions are keen to ensure they do not get swept up in the emotion of the game.

The Lions head into the match riding a wave of confidence after their 24-21 victory at Wellington Regional Stadium that levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

Assistant coach Neil Jenkins says the Lions know they have to play the game of their lives to beat the All Blacks, who won the first Test at Eden Park 30-15.

"Look, we know what’s coming. They’re incredibly good. We know that," Jenkins said in Queenstown, where the team has been based since Sunday.

"Very rarely do they lose and very rarely do they lose at home, so everything is on the line. It’s the series decider, World Cup final if you like … it’s a humongous game. We know how hard it’s going to be."

The only Lions team to beat New Zealand in a series was Carwyn James’s 1971 vintage, and if this crop are to repeat that success, they will have to overcome the All Blacks at a venue in which they have not lost since 1994, to France.

Last Saturday’s defeat in Wellington was the All Blacks’ first home loss since 2009. The last time they lost two in a row at home was 1998, when they were beaten 13-3 by the Springboks in Wellington and 27-23 by the Wallabies the following week in Christchurch.

New Zealand were in the middle of a huge rebuild that year, having lost several veteran players including captain Sean Fitzpatrick and loose forward Zinzan Brooke, and they lost five successive games.

Lions hooker Jamie George said they had to put all thoughts of history and records out of their minds and simply play the game on Saturday.

"We cannot get carried away with the emotional side of the game," he said.

"We have got to make sure that physically, we are on it, mentally we are on it, that we know our stuff and we can go into the game with clear heads and really attack it, because sometimes you can get overawed by the whole occasion.

"Thinking about making history and all that, I don’t think we can think about it. We just think about play by play, minute by minute."

Reuters

Will this be the greatest rugby dogfight of all time?

The series is poised at one all and the All Blacks are under real pressure as the Lions gather steam
Sport
18 hours ago

Coach advises All Blacks to strut their stuff

Test series decider against the British and Irish Lions
Sport
1 day ago

MARK KEOHANE: Ruthless Lions the big winners, while Kings steal hearts

Each time the Lions play, they put themselves in a stronger position to host a final
Opinion
3 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Serero gets in on the action
Sport / Soccer
2.
Testosterone does boost women athletes
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Council eyes legal action as AmaZulu buys Thanda
Sport / Soccer
4.
Defeated Pacquiao considers retirement
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Will this be the greatest rugby dogfight of all ...
Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.