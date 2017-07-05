Sport / Rugby

FITNESS TESTS

Injuries hit Bulls hard

05 July 2017 - 06:24 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bulls coach Nollis Marais. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN
Bulls coach Nollis Marais. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN

Bulls coach Nollis Marais will wait until later in the week before deciding on whether to play wingers Jamba Ulengo and Travis Ismaiel in their penultimate Super Rugby clash against the Southern Kings at Loftus on Saturday.

The two wingers‚ who missed last weekend’s impressive win over the Sharks‚ started training on Monday and will be in contention for places if they prove their fitness.

Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard‚ who has missed most of the season with an ankle injury‚ also returned to training this week but is unlikely to be risked this weekend against the Kings.

The other uncertainty is flyhalf Tony Jantjies‚ who was replaced early in the match in Durban against the Sharks. He has a rib injury.

Namibian captain and flanker Renaldo Bothma is definitely out and faces a lengthy period on the sidelines after he suffered a fractured arm in the win over the Sharks. Bothma‚ who was banned for four weeks earlier in the season for a dangerous tackle against the Sunwolves‚ will miss the remainder of the Super Rugby campaign.

Flanker Roelof Smit is also out of action for the remainder of the campaign after scans showed a tear in a knee ligament.

TimesLIVE

De Allende’s return a boost for Stormers

Damian de Allende returns to full fitness from a quadriceps injury
Sport
23 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Roger Federer’s ‘SABR’ swashbuckling spurs him in ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Baxter left to ponder after poor Bafana flop
Sport / Soccer
3.
What sore hip? asks Murray
Sport / Other Sport
4.
The business of sport
Life / Sport
5.
Peter Sagan times late burst to perfection
Sport / Other Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.