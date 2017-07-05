Bulls coach Nollis Marais will wait until later in the week before deciding on whether to play wingers Jamba Ulengo and Travis Ismaiel in their penultimate Super Rugby clash against the Southern Kings at Loftus on Saturday.

The two wingers‚ who missed last weekend’s impressive win over the Sharks‚ started training on Monday and will be in contention for places if they prove their fitness.

Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard‚ who has missed most of the season with an ankle injury‚ also returned to training this week but is unlikely to be risked this weekend against the Kings.

The other uncertainty is flyhalf Tony Jantjies‚ who was replaced early in the match in Durban against the Sharks. He has a rib injury.

Namibian captain and flanker Renaldo Bothma is definitely out and faces a lengthy period on the sidelines after he suffered a fractured arm in the win over the Sharks. Bothma‚ who was banned for four weeks earlier in the season for a dangerous tackle against the Sunwolves‚ will miss the remainder of the Super Rugby campaign.

Flanker Roelof Smit is also out of action for the remainder of the campaign after scans showed a tear in a knee ligament.

TimesLIVE