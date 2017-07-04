De Allende’s return a boost for Stormers

Bok centre Damian de Allende’s return to full fitness from a quadriceps injury is a timely boost for the Stormers after injuries further decimated their midfield stocks last weekend.

Saturday’s 40-34 win against the Cheetahs came at a cost with centres Shaun Treeby and Juan de Jongh ruled out for this weekend’s meeting with the Sunwolves at Newlands.

Treeby sustained a rib injury and has been sidelined for two weeks while De Jongh has concussion and will miss this weekend’s game.

The Stormers are still without Scotland centre Huw Jones, who has a torn hamstring, and promising youngster Daniel du Plessis, who is out with a shoulder injury.

De Allende‚ who has only played 156 minutes this season due to a series of injuries‚ will probably be thrust into the starting lineup alongside EW Viljoen against the Sunwolves.

Fullback SP Marais hyperextended his knee on Saturday‚ but scans showed no ligament damage. He has not yet been cleared for this weekend and will be monitored throughout the week.

If Marais is ruled out‚ wings Dillyn Leyds and Cheslin Kolbe are capable of shifting to fullback with Seabelo Senatla coming into the starting lineup.

Props Oli Kebble (thigh) and Ali Vermaak (calf) are still recovering from their injuries. They face a race against time to be fit for the Super Rugby quarter-finals.

Fixtures (SA times)

Friday: Reds vs Brumbies (11.45am); Western Force vs Rebels (1.55pm)

Saturday: Waratahs vs Jaguares (9.35am); Bulls vs Southern Kings (5.15pm); Stormers vs Sunwolves (7.30pm)