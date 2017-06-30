No rest for Lions as Ackermann eyes bye

Any notion the Lions would ease back into Super Rugby by resting their large Springbok contingent against the lowly Sunwolves this weekend was banished by coach Johan Ackermann on Thursday.

Ackermann assembled his best available team for the occasion as they hope to stay in touch with the pacesetting Crusaders as the league stages of Super Rugby near climax.

Captain Warren Whiteley is of course unavailable through injury, as is inside centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg‚ while scrumhalf Ross Cronjé is fit again after he missed the third Test against France.

In Whiteley’s absence the team will be captained by Jaco Kriel‚ a task the flank rather warmed to in 2016.

Whiteley’s spot goes to Ruan Ackermann‚ while Kriel and Kwagga Smith will pack down on the side of the scrum.

"There is only one Warren Whiteley‚" Ackermann said. "Obviously, what he brings to the side is special… his leadership and the work that he gets through as a No8.