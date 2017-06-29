Sharks and Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie’s career is in the balance, with reports suggesting he will miss the rest of the season because he is still struggling with concussion symptoms.

Lambie is only 26‚ but on Monday, Sharks CEO Gary Teichmann said it was unlikely he would play again in 2017. He may never play again.

Considering Lambie has played only a handful of games since he suffered a serious concussion in June 2016 in the first Test against Ireland at Newlands‚ this is a worrying development. Lambie was felled by Ireland flank CJ Stander and did not play for four months.

Earlier in 2017, Lambie suffered another head injury when he collided with one of his own players in a Super Rugby match. He has not been on a field since.

Lambie’s injury has again brought the serious issue of concussion under the spotlight.