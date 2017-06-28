Hurricanes and Lions coaches at odds over yellow card

"It was probably an orange in my mind, so somewhere between a yellow and a red."

Gatland, who did not address the fact his side scored eight points, while Hurricanes scrumhalf Te Toiroa-Tahuriorangi was sin-binned, had a different interpretation.

"Disappointed we ended up with a yellow card," he said. "The referee was initially going to give it as a penalty but he made the decision to look at other angles and changed his decision to a yellow card. It was the big moment of the game. It was going to be a penalty to us and we had all the territory and possession so it was a massive swing in the game."

With Henderson off the field, the home side came roaring back. After Goosen and Fifita’s tries, with the 38,690-strong crowd urging the 2016 Super Rugby champions on, they pressed hard to try to score the winning try.

The Lions, however, managed to hold them out and had the opportunity to win the game only for flyhalf Dan Biggar to miss his drop-goal attempt.

"They’re gutted. They’re disappointed," Gatland said of his players. "They know they let an opportunity slip to win the match and ended with a draw. They’re disappointed in that."

Boyd, while also frustrated with the result, said he felt his team had played the better rugby. "If you were a complete neutral — and I am a neutral," he said with a grin, "it was four tries to three and two of their tries were off an intercept and a dropped high ball."

