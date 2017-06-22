What the statistics say about Lions vs All Blacks clash

Nowadays there is no tougher assignment than trying to beat the All Blacks. It was always difficult‚ but with each passing year it has become harder. There is a feeling the Lions are heading towards an All Black-shaped cliff and they are about to fall off it without parachutes or safety ropes.

New Zealand rugby is ahead of the pack and it is no wonder that only the best players from four countries combined appear to be piecing together a team capable of giving the All Blacks a decent fight at home.

The Lions will be best served not looking at statistics because it will do nothing for morale.

The Lions’ own record in New Zealand is bleak: in 38 Tests against the All Blacks‚ the Lions have lost 29 and won six with three draws. In 1971 they won their only series 2-1.

To beat the All Blacks the 2017 Lions would have to win two Tests – or the equivalent of one-third of their total victories against New Zealand since 1904.

Two of the three Tests will be played at Auckland’s Eden Park. The All Blacks last lost at their favourite ground 23 years ago when France surprised them 23-20. Since then they have racked up 37 straight wins at Eden Park.

But it gets worse for the Lions. The last time the Lions toured New Zealand‚ in 2005‚ the All Blacks had a formidable record. Prior to that series the New Zealanders had an overall winning percentage of 73 out of 393 Tests. At home that percentage lifted to 79 in 192 Tests.

And since the last time the Lions were in New Zealand, 12 years ago‚ the All Blacks have become even stronger.

In the period starting with that 2005 tour (including the three 2005 Tests)‚ the All Blacks have pushed their overall winning percentage to 88.2 of the last 161 Tests. They have only lost 16 Tests in the past 12 years.

At home‚ over the same period‚ the All Blacks’ winning ratio is a staggering 96%, with 71 wins in 74 Tests.

Since losing to the Springboks in Hamilton in September 2009, the All Blacks have been undefeated at home in the past seven years.

They have won 45 consecutive home Tests in that period‚ with an average winning score of 37-13.

And since 2010‚ the New Zealanders have won two World Cups and 86 of 95 Tests (90.1%) with seven losses and two draws.

There has never been a period of dominance in any sport quite like it.

If the Lions win this series it would probably be the biggest sporting achievement of the decade.