Handré Pollard to get SA A run in French Barbarians shake-up

22 June 2017 - 06:00 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Handre Pollard. Picture: GA LLO IMAGES
SA A coach Johan Ackermann has named Bulls pivot Handré Pollard on the bench in a changed team for the final international match against the French Barbarians at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

The wholesale changes will ensure all players in the squad get a run and Springbok coach Allister Coetzee’s request for certain players to be given game time will be accommodated.

Springbok midfielder Francois Venter has taken the captain’s armband from Juan de Jongh‚ who has dropped to the bench. Only Lwazi Mvovo and Ruan Botha will keep their places from the team that won 36-28 in Durban last weekend.

Mvovo will partner Blitzboks star Seabelo Senatla at wing. "I have the freedom to decide how long we need him [Pollard] to play‚" said Ackermann.

Fred Zeilinga would also get "a fair opportunity" after only playing for 20 minutes off the bench last week.

Coetzee and SA Rugby wanted to see how Pollard performed. "He has been injured and this is about him getting on the field and testing himself against international opposition.

"I want to be fair to him but I can’t see him getting much more than 20 minutes."

Ackermann said the decision to award Venter the captaincy was easy. "Francois has led the Cheetahs very well in recent seasons and he brings international experience to the team‚" Ackermann said.

Sport
16 hours ago

