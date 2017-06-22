Sport / Rugby

Absence hurt, says Springbok hardman Coenie Oosthuizen

22 June 2017 - 06:01 Liam Del Carme
Back with a bang: Prop Coenie Oosthuizen says being part of the Bok setup once again fills him with a sense of pride. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
Back with a bang: Prop Coenie Oosthuizen says being part of the Bok setup once again fills him with a sense of pride. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX

Springbok Coenie Oosthuizen struggled to keep his emotions in check while speaking of his absence from the squad in 2016.

It was a different side to a player known mostly for his white-knuckle exploits.

Twelve months ago he was called up as a replacement in the squad that played Ireland, but did not do active duty due to injury and a resultant lack of fist-thumping form.

Although he was spared the 2016 heartbreak of his struggling teammates, he still ached to be in the thick of it. "I was out of the Bok squad for a year. It was a very bad time in my life," he said in a quivering voice.

"Just realising what you are missing in the Bok environment is something special. Even if we didn’t do well I still felt the hurt of not being here and not being selected. It is a real disappointment when you are not selected. It makes you work so much harder," said the player who also missed chunks of the 2014 season with a serious neck injury.

The last Test in which he featured before he made his return in the first Test against France at Loftus was the World Cup clash against the US in London.

Although the wisdom of his conversion from loosehead to tighthead is sporadically questioned, his Bok absence has been keenly felt. The Boks have won 76% of the Tests in which Oosthuizen has been involved.

He has been struck by a culture that has shifted now that Warren Whiteley has been installed as captain.

"Each player knows what we stand for: to care for something more than yourself. Stepping into this environment again just gives me a sense of pride and accomplishment.

"There was a feeling from the opening camp that we aren’t here just to be here. We are here to do SA and the Springbok badge proud. We all bought in to that. As a team we made some tough decisions. We decided to work for each other and improve the team atmosphere.

"We take each game as a final. This team has the potential to go very far."

He seemed mildly irked by the criticism provincial and Bok teammate Tendai Mtawarira copped before the Test series.

"I don’t think everyone knows what goes into preparing for a Test match. It isn’t Super Rugby. It is way harder. It’s a dark, dark corner when you step into the front row. It is a personal battle between you and the next guy.

"It gives you a lift mentally when you see your loosehead dominating their tighthead."

Oosthuizen scored a blockbusting try in the second Test in Durban last week. It was his fourth in 25 outings in the green-and-gold.

"It is a line from our attacking shape. Franco [Smith, the attack coach] is very specific about the lines we run. It is something we practised and it worked."

Juarno Augustus rolls over tacklers like a truck on the run

Burly Junior Springbok loose forward is built for power
Sport
1 day ago

Du Preez set for Bok start with Kriel on bench

Allister Coetzee does not plan to take the foot off the pedal in the dead rubber at Ellis Park on Saturday
Sport
2 days ago

Display delights coach, but more work lies ahead

There has clearly been a shift in mentality and attitude by the players. The passiveness on defence and the fog with which they played in 2016 has ...
Sport
3 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why hot Brockie's a wanted man
Sport / Soccer
2.
Lions v All Blacks - One hell of a rugby match on ...
Sport
3.
Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Absence hurt, says Springbok hardman Coenie ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Why coach Anil Kumble’s exit is a triumph for ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Lions v All Blacks - One hell of a rugby match on Saturday
Sport

Juarno Augustus rolls over tacklers like a truck on the run
Sport / Rugby

Clinical Lions tame Chiefs as Tests loom
Sport / Soccer

Kiwi captain Kieran Read fit to face tourists in Auckland
Sport / Rugby

Du Preez set for Bok start with Kriel on bench
Sport / Rugby

Lions coach Warren Gatland blasts Kiwi tactics
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.