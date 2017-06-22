Absence hurt, says Springbok hardman Coenie Oosthuizen

The last Test in which he featured before he made his return in the first Test against France at Loftus was the World Cup clash against the US in London.

Although the wisdom of his conversion from loosehead to tighthead is sporadically questioned, his Bok absence has been keenly felt. The Boks have won 76% of the Tests in which Oosthuizen has been involved.

He has been struck by a culture that has shifted now that Warren Whiteley has been installed as captain.

"Each player knows what we stand for: to care for something more than yourself. Stepping into this environment again just gives me a sense of pride and accomplishment.

"There was a feeling from the opening camp that we aren’t here just to be here. We are here to do SA and the Springbok badge proud. We all bought in to that. As a team we made some tough decisions. We decided to work for each other and improve the team atmosphere.

"We take each game as a final. This team has the potential to go very far."

He seemed mildly irked by the criticism provincial and Bok teammate Tendai Mtawarira copped before the Test series.

"I don’t think everyone knows what goes into preparing for a Test match. It isn’t Super Rugby. It is way harder. It’s a dark, dark corner when you step into the front row. It is a personal battle between you and the next guy.

"It gives you a lift mentally when you see your loosehead dominating their tighthead."

Oosthuizen scored a blockbusting try in the second Test in Durban last week. It was his fourth in 25 outings in the green-and-gold.

"It is a line from our attacking shape. Franco [Smith, the attack coach] is very specific about the lines we run. It is something we practised and it worked."