Proudfoot lauds Boks’ progress

21 June 2017 - 08:31 Liam Del Carme
On the ball: Springbok prop Tendai Mtawarira produced a fired-up performance in Durban after coming in for criticism ahead of the series against France. Picture: GAVIN BARKER/ BACKPAGEPIX
For someone who had just declared the door shut on the prickly matter of 2016, Springbok forwards coach Matt Proudfoot did a good job rolling out the welcome mat.

"About last year …" is the least acknowledged question in the Bok ranks, especially near cameras and microphones, but after a bit of prodding, Proudfoot waded in on Tuesday.

"That door is closed. Sorry I can’t answer that question," he said, offering initial resistance.

"I’d say a lot of good came out of last year in the sense that no lesson is a bad lesson. Last year’s lessons were priceless and we have taken those lessons on board," said Proudfoot, still basking in the afterglow of SA’s series-clinching win over France in Durban.

"If we think about where we are now we’ve created an environment where players can grow and thrive. We’ve come a long way from where we were last year."

The Springboks and their crimes of 2016 have been indivisible in the build-up to this series. Naturally, scapegoats find it hard to shake cross-hairs and Proudfoot felt duty bound to step into the breach for Tendai Mtawarira who had come under fire in the build-up to the series.

Mtawarira responded with a fired-up, near frenzied performance in Durban.

"To say a guy with 90 caps is past it is crazy," Proudfoot said. "Coenie [Oosthuizen] is probably our next-most experienced front rower.

"He [Mtawarira] has been incredible. If you talk to any of the props around the squad [they will tell you] he’s been great," he said.

Proudfoot also gushed about the contributions to the national cause of props Thomas du Toit, Ox Nché and Wilco Louw.

"The guys have been contributing all the way through. In our first week in Joburg you had Coenie and Ruan [Dreyer] talking about binding positions.

"That stems from an appetite for the collective to be successful. That’s not my work, that is their work."

In the build-up to Saturday’s third Test the hosts will need no reminder that in 2001, the last time France played at Ellis Park they outscrummed the Boks. Powerhouse loosehead Jean-Jacques Crenca left an indelible blot on Etienne Fynn’s debut and the Boks crashed 32-23.

Proudfoot will have none of it this weekend.

"The integrity and stability of our set piece is paramount. I’ve been happy with the outcomes. We’ve been better technically, particularly the engagement sequence and our body shape."

Ross Cronjé has been ruled out of Saturday’s Test with delayed concussion symptoms.

Du Preez set for Bok start with Kriel on bench

Allister Coetzee does not plan to take the foot off the pedal in the dead rubber at Ellis Park on Saturday
Sport
1 day ago

Display delights coach, but more work lies ahead

There has clearly been a shift in mentality and attitude by the players. The passiveness on defence and the fog with which they played in 2016 has ...
Sport
2 days ago

Rampant Siya Kolisi makes his mark on national rugby

Man of the match in second France Test is now playing with the same intensity as Schalk Burger in his prime
Sport
2 days ago

MARK KEOHANE: Boks deserve the plaudits, but need to build on France win

It would be more accurate to make a judgment of Whiteley and his men after 12 Tests in 2017
Opinion
2 days ago

Boks make one change for match against France in Durban

'It was really an easy selection to make this week after the way the team performed last weekend. We were happy with combinations during the first ...
Sport
5 days ago

