Lionel Mapoe to grab Bok Number 13 jersey

13 June 2017 - 06:00 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Up and running: JUNE 10: Lionel Mapoe has recovered from injury and looks set to start at No13 centre for Springboks for the Springboks in Durban on Saturday.of the Springboks during the Castle Lager Incoming Series 1st Test between South Africa and France at Loftus Versfeld on June 10, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Springbok centre Lionel Mapoe has recovered from a hamstring injury and appears a safe bet to start at No13 in the second Test against France at Kings Park here on Saturday.

With Jesse Kriel ruled out with concussion after he took a nasty blow to the head in the first Test at Loftus, the No13 jersey is up for grabs.

At the team’s media conference in Durban on Monday, Bok coach Allister Coetzee indicated that he would keep Jan Serfontein at No12 and Frans Steyn would again remain on the bench to make way for Mapoe.

"I will definitely settle for a specialist outside centre," he said. "Jan [Serfontein] has played such an important role for us at 12 and I wouldn’t want to move him because then you are making two changes.

"I would rather stick with Jan at 12 and change with Lionel [Mapoe] or whoever at 13.

"I want to take the focus away from Jesse [Kriel] and say how good Jan [Serfontein] was in the first Test.

"He was outstanding and I was looking at him and Jesse as a combination because they played very well together.

"It is unfortunate he is out for this week but he will be back for the third Test in Johannesburg."

Asked about the importance of having Mapoe, who missed the first Test in Pretoria, available for selection again, Coetzee was upbeat.

"It is a big and well-timed boost and I am really happy that we have him back.

"He has trained with us in a controlled environment since our camp in Plettenberg Bay and he has been part of the team over the past two weeks."

Besides the disruption that was caused by the injury to Kriel, coach Coetzee is likely to stick with the combinations as he strives for continuity and an improved performance against a French side that will be boosted by the return of key players.

"Continuity is key to make sure that combinations are there. If we have to make changes, it won’t be for the sake of making changes because we need to build momentum.

"I am not sure what the French are thinking at the moment but we are expecting a massive second Test.

"We weren’t perfect in the first Test and there is a lot of work we must put in this week.

"They will be better with some of those players from Clémont and Toulon available.

"Defensively, they asked a lot of questions of us, especially in the wide channel, but we can fix some of those things this week.

"I am very pleased with the effort of our players, they played with intensity, a good attitude and you can’t coach that."

Coetzee has also added Cheetahs centre Francois Venter to the squad.

