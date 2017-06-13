The Junior Springboks were dealt a big blow before their World Rugby Under-20 Championship semifinal against England after powerful lock Hendré Stassen was ruled out with a knee injury.

Stassen was an enormous presence in the Junior Boks’ last two games against Georgia and Argentina‚ which were won 38-14 and 72-14.

They face England in the last four in Tbilisi on Tuesday‚ in a repeat of 2016’s semifinal‚ which England won 39-17.

The 2016 SA Schools captain Salmaan Moerat replaces Stassen in the only change to the starting XV that thrashed the Pumitas last Thursday‚ and he will need to produce the game of his life against the highly physical England pack.

Stassen is a huge physical presence at 2.01m and 116kg and has great skills and a high work rate.

Moerat has heaps of potential, but has not had the same impact in his outings so far. He has a great opportunity against England to change that.