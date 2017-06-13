Sport / Rugby

BEEFING UP FRANCE

French coach ready to pull a fast one

13 June 2017 - 05:59 Liam Del Carme
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

France coach Guy Noves was quick to deflect talk from this Saturday’s second Test by remaining in full reflection of his team’s 37-14 first Test defeat  at Loftus.

Noves was in no mood to lay bare his battle plans for the clash in Durban and some may suggest it may be because he has a trick up his sleeve.

From the moment he announced his team for the opening Test, there had been the suspicion that the players he opted to rest in the first Test would be required to make a huge impact in the second.

Noves thought it prudent to leave out the Clermont and Toulon players who played in last weekend’s Top 14 final.

That includes captain and hooker Guilhem Guirado‚ centre Damian Penaud‚ prop Xavier Chiocci‚ lock Romain Taofifenua and fullback Scott Spedding.

In addition, flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc and lock Paul Jedriazak‚ who were not original selections‚ have joined the squad as replacements for Camille Lopez and Arthur Iturria.

Add to that first choice tighthead Rabah Slimani is likely to return to fitness this week.

Reserve scrumhalf Antoine Dupont should also be available but he is unlikely to feature in the match day 23 with Baptiste Serin and Maxime Machenaud likely to command those places.

Slimani‚ who has struggled with a back injury since training last Monday‚ will be a welcome addition to the French pack who Noves felt was outmuscled by the Springboks.

"Individually and collectively, we were dominated physically. So it was very difficult to put our game in place‚" Noves sighed.

At 137kg, starting tighthead Uini Atonio may be a man mountain‚ but he did not make the desired impact at Loftus.

He was penalised‚ and not just for indiscretions at the scrum, and the more technically proficient Slimani will bring greater stability to the pack.

Noves lamented his side’s defence, suggesting they missed too many tackles.

Five key points to draw from Springboks’ victory over France

Boks’ storm set piece and Frans Steyn’s experience are among Test positives
Sport
15 hours ago

MARK KEOHANE: Coach gets it right as Springboks rise to the challenge

France will be stronger in Durban’s second Test when their captain and seven other regulars return, but they won’t be good enough
Opinion
1 day ago

How Coetzee’s pride in Lions factor paid off

Lions’ Super Rugby style and form combines with fresh pragmatism to drive Springbok's Test-match rugby
Sport
1 day ago

Allister Coetzee: Young Boks have the right stuff

Saturday’s win over France in the first Test keeps Boks’ 11-year unbeaten streak at Loftus intact as coach lauds young team
Sport
1 day ago

Coetzee: 'Springboks have closed the chapter on 2016' after France victory

'This is a team that does not play to lose. It is about baby steps'
Sport
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Wayde Van Niekerk clocks 19.84 in blistering 200m ...
Sport
2.
Five key points to draw from Springboks’ victory ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Ultimate humiliation as France pick 'B team' to ...
Sport
4.
How Coetzee’s pride in Lions factor paid off
Sport / Rugby
5.
Poor Proteas in ponder land
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Five key points to draw from Springboks’ victory over France
Sport / Rugby

MARK KEOHANE: Coach gets it right as Springboks rise to the challenge
Opinion / Columnists

How Coetzee’s pride in Lions factor paid off
Sport / Rugby

Sam Warburton back to face Highlanders
Sport / Rugby

England hero Denny Solomona proves Eddie Jones right
Sport / Rugby

Allister Coetzee: Young Boks have the right stuff
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.