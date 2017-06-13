Sport / Rugby

Francois Venter could step up to Springboks in De Allende’s place

13 June 2017 - 13:28 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Francois Venter. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RICHARD HUGGARD
Cheetahs centre Francois Venter is in contention to replace injured Springbok Damein de Allende, and was at training at the Northwood High School on Monday afternoon.

De Allende returned to Cape Town to continue with rehabilitation for his quad haematoma injury, which also ruled him out of the first Test against France in Pretoria last weekend.

Venter was already in Durban with the team as part of the SA A squad taking on the French Barbarians in a two-match series starting on Friday afternoon at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Venter will be available for the SA A team if he is not selected for the Boks’ match-23 for this weekend’s second Test at Kings Park.

"When we selected both squads‚ the SA A side was always an extension of the Springboks and we will definitely not select players from outside the SA A team," Bok coach Allister Coetzee said.

"We have a couple of capable centres in the SA ‘A’ team who have been part of the Springboks set-up before like Juan de Jongh‚ Francois Venter and Harold Voster.

"So‚ they are three kilometers away from us here in Durban and you don’t have to fly anyone over here."

