England hero Denny Solomona proves Eddie Jones right

"Denny committed two horrendous errors in defence, but made up with a brilliant try," was the reassuring message from Australia-born Jones.

"He is going to do plenty of defensive work before the second Test," the coach added.

Since replacing Stuart Lancaster as England coach after the 2015 Rugby World Cup, Jones has won 18 of 19 Tests. Victory was achieved with a run-on team containing four survivors from the side that started in Dublin, primarily due to British and Irish Lions call-ups.

The triumph thrilled Jones, who coached Japan to a stunning win over SA at the most recent Rugby World Cup.

"I thought it was an incredible game of rugby," he said after England extended a winning streak against Argentina to seven matches.

"For our guys to win was a tremendous effort. I think we had 10 new caps on the field at the finish.

"To show poise and stick to what we needed to do in the circumstances was an unbelievable effort from the young guys.

"When you are playing a full-strength Argentina team, that is a great effort. I think it is one of the best team efforts I have been associated with."

Jones praised debutant flanker Tom Curry, at 18 the youngest player to start for England since 1927.

"I thought young Curry did well. He made some errors but got on with it. That was the good thing about the team — they just got on with it.

"We came here to win the series 2-0 and that is what we are going to do," vowed Jones.

"The big thing for young players is being able to back it up. It is not easy to have one good performance, but good players back performances up."

Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade must be encouraged that his team, who have battled playing as the Jaguares in Super Rugby this season, lifted their game dramatically.

Santa Fe will play host to the second and final Test next Saturday.

