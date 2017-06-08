France Test shaping up as battle of No8s

However, when he is let loose on dry fields, he can also be a nuisance and one the Boks will need to watch out for at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

As the newly appointed captain, Whiteley is not the typical, bruising No8 in the mould of a Duane Vermeulen who makes opponents quiver in their boots.

While he does possess a modicum of physicality, it is the link play, his breakdown work and excellence on the wide channels that has made Whiteley stand out. Eighthmen like him have not always thrived in South African rugby, with former Sharks and newly recruited Lions looseforward Ryan Kankowski an example of a rangy, skilful No8 who never quite had the physical bite.

Whiteley has transcended those limitations with his successful leadership of the Lions and his on-field adaptability.

The Lions captain has also had to cope with the fact he had not always been the best in his position when Vermeulen was fit and in form, or had not turned up his nose at the chance of representing his country.

The faith placed in him as captain and the guaranteed starting No8 seems to be an indication of the better settled nature of the Springbok camp.

Whiteley looks like and acts like a captain who wants the job and the responsibilities that come with it.

There is none of the lethargy and malice displayed by the unfortunate Adriaan Strauss that seeped into the team’s performance in 2016.

The Springboks, or Strauss for that matter, did not look convincing for most of last season.

It was the positive energy brought in by the Lions players and Whiteley in particular that enlivened the Boks in the series against Ireland.

It was unfortunate but also a sign of 2016’s desperate times that those good vibes dissipated in the heat of the ferocious All Blacks onslaught in Christchurch and Durban.

Those defeats were necessary to put South African rugby in a deserved bleak perspective. Whether the Boks have dug themselves out of 2016’s black hole will be determined by Saturday’s display.

At least they have a captain and a No8 who wants to get

the job done against opponents who will ask uncomfortable physical questions.

Whitely does not lack for desire, imagination and passion and those qualities will be tested by one of the world’s most effective and underrated No8s.