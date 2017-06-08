Springbok coach Allister Coetzee named debutants Andries Coetzee‚ Raymond Rhule‚ Courtnall Skosan and Ross Cronjé in the starting line-up made up of local based players to face France at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

The fifth uncapped player, Dillyn Leyds, only made the bench.

The side’s spine is made up of players from the Lions‚ who have been the best South African team in Super Rugby.

Number 8, Warren Whiteley will become the 58th Springbok captain when he leads the Boks against the French and Cronjé will become SA’s 50th Test scrum-half.

The Springbok Team: 15. Andries Coetzee‚ 14. Raymond Rhule‚ 13. Jesse Kriel‚ 12. Jan Serfontein‚ 11. Courtnall Skosan‚ 10. Elton Jantjies‚ 9. Ross Cronjé‚ 8. Warren Whiteley‚ 7. Oupa Mohojé‚ 6. Siya Kolisi‚ 5. Franco Mostert‚ 4. Eben Etzebeth‚ 3. Frans Malherbe‚ 2. Malcolm Marx‚ 1. Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16. Bongi Mbonambi‚ 17. Steven Kitshoff‚ 18. Coenie Oosthuizen‚ 19. Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers)‚ 20. Jean-Luc du Preez‚ 21. Francois Hougaard‚ 22. Frans Steyn‚ 23. Dillyn Leyds.

TMG Digital