Up front, locks Ruben van Heerden and Hendre Stassen have been drafted into the

starting line-up.

Van Heerden‚ who missed the clash against Georgia after taking a knock against France‚ replaces Reinhard Nothnagel, while Stassen takes over from Salmaan Moerat.

Flank Muller Uys‚ who

joined the team in Georgia on Sunday as an injury replacement for Nama Xaba‚ will start on the bench in place of Zain Davids‚ who is serving a two-match suspension.

The Argentina game is a crucial clash because victory will be enough to see the Junior Boks into the last four for a sixth consecutive year, but Los Pumitas are one of their bogey teams.

Last season at the World Championships in Manchester, England, the Junior Springboks lost 19-13 to Argentina in pool play and were later crushed

49-19 by the Pumitas in the bronze-medal match.

Although both sides have many new faces after Manchester‚ there are half-a-dozen survivors in the Junior Bok team from 2016’s chastening losses to Argentina‚ including Bosch.

"We looked at the opposition‚ how fresh the players are‚ and their availability‚ and we feel that this is the best team for the Argentina clash‚" said Roux.

"We are fortunate that all the players can play at any time and they are ready and willing to produce the goods‚ so our focus was not necessarily on continuity, but on winning the match."

Roux expected a challenging task against Argentina in what both teams will regard as a quarterfinal. The team had to deliver a solid performance all round to book a place in the play-off stages.

The top team in each of the three pools will advance to the semifinal‚ along with the

best-placed second team on the log standings.

"Argentina will play a fast-paced game‚ but they also have a good scrum‚ so we need to be up for that," said Roux.

TMG Digital