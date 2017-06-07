SPRINGBOK SELECTION
Will Du Preez or Mohoje replace Vermeulen against France?
Springbok looseforward Duane Vermeulen has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against France.
Vermeulen sustained a shoulder injury while playing for his French club Toulon in the Top 14 final on Sunday and will not recover in time for the matches in Pretoria‚ Durban and Johannesburg.
On the loss of the highly experienced Vermeulen‚ Bok forwards coach Johann van Graan said they had other looseforwards in the squad and selection would be tailored to the particular challenges the French pose during the three matches the sides play.
"Team selection is the task of coach Allister [Coetzee], but we have some brilliant looseforwards in our squad.
"The selections will be made according to what is needed for the coming challenge."
When asked about the impact the Sharks’ Jean-Luc du Preez could have should he start in place of Vermeulen, Van Graan was diplomatic.
Du Preez and Cheetahs looseforward Teboho Oupa Mohoje are in contention for the No7 jersey. Both have been important cogs for their Super Rugby franchises and with Warren Whiteley locked onto the No8 jersey through his form and captaincy, the blindside role is up for grabs.
Whoever excels in the postion will probably be the first-choice blindside flanker for the Rugby Championship too.
"It’s an interesting question that I can’t answer because the decision lies with Allister Coetzee," Van Graan said.
"Oupa has been a good carrier in the last couple of weeks and when you spend time with a player, you get to know how they use their feet and dominate in contact.
"With Jaco Kriel in the wide channels, Warren has improved a lot and is one of the top No8s in the world."
By that stretch, Van Graan and head coach Coetzee have an idea of what their back row will look like on Saturday.
For their part, the French are renowned slow starters and they have also come off an extremely long domestic season that ended last weekend.
But Les Bleus most times have an aura of unpredictability about them, something former Springbok coach Jake White said recently did not exist.
The straight-faced Van Graan looked past White’s comments, saying the French cannot be taken lightly.
"The only thing I can say is that they’re a very good side and they’ve got some neat structures. They’re good at what they do and they carried the most ball in the Six Nations from their own half.
"They also had the best set-scrum percentage. Whether they exit with their scrum, penalty or kick the ball, they can get behind you. They have also got some very good decision makers in their team," he said.
"The driving maul is not only a huge part in South African rugby, but in world rugby. Last year we drove the third-most in the world as England were the world leaders in the use of the driving maul.
"The French also maul well and are very good at stopping the maul so we know what we’re up against," Van Graan said.
TMG Digital
