Will Du Preez or Mohoje replace Vermeulen against France?

Springbok looseforward Duane Vermeulen has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against France.

Vermeulen sustained a shoulder injury while playing for his French club Toulon in the Top 14 final on Sunday and will not recover in time for the matches in Pretoria‚ Durban and Johannesburg.

On the loss of the highly experienced Vermeulen‚ Bok forwards coach Johann van Graan said they had other looseforwards in the squad and selection would be tailored to the particular challenges the French pose during the three matches the sides play.

"Team selection is the task of coach Allister [Coetzee], but we have some brilliant looseforwards in our squad.

"The selections will be made according to what is needed for the coming challenge."