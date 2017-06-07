Lions bank on order emerging from training ground ‘chaos’

"One thing which the players have enjoyed, we call it rugby chaos, 15 against 15, it’s really unstructured. We’re all aware of the pace of the game in the southern hemisphere, and it’s important we get up to speed as quickly possible."

Howley said it was not just having to play a game four days after landing in New Zealand that had led to such a poor performance in Whangarei, suggesting the wet weather and a number of other factors had played their part. "Sometimes enthusiasm, the excitement of wearing that Lions jersey, sometimes that brings anxiety," said the 2001 Lion.

"Some of it is down to that and some of it is straightforward unforced errors. And we need to improve on that."

The Lions, who are aiming to give all 41 members of the squad a chance to play for their place in the Test side, will put out a completely different starting side at Eden Park on Wednesday.

"We want to be clinical, we want to be relentless in our processes, we want to be ruthless because in a couple of weeks we’re playing the most ruthless team in world rugby," Howley said. "We have to keep hold of the ball and put the defence under pressure…. It’s obviously going to be a step up, we’re well aware of that."

All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams came through training on Tuesday safely and will line up for the Blues against the Lions on Wednesday.

Williams has been sidelined with a knee injury and Blues coach Tana Umaga bracketed him with TJ Faiane in his team pending the captain’s run at Eden Park for the Lions’ second tour match.

"Sonny has come through really well," Blues assistant coach Alistair Rogers said.

"He came through yesterday pretty good. When he cooled down last night [Monday] he was feeling really good and he looked very fresh out there this morning. We’re pleased he’s in and look forward to seeing him go," Rogers said.

Williams will be just one of a handful of All Blacks in the Blues side.

