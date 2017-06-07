DIFFERENT STARTING SIDE
Lions bank on order emerging from training ground ‘chaos’
Wellington — The British and Irish Lions hope training ground "chaos" will bring about the improvement they need to beat world champions the All Blacks in the three-Test series, backs coach Rob Howley said on Tuesday.
The Lions face the Blues in their second tour match on Wednesday and will be desperate to put down a marker after a laboured 13-7 victory over a New Zealand Barbarians side made up largely of semiprofessionals last weekend.
Howley, an assistant coach on the last two Lions tours, said the key to the success of the campaign would be in getting the players to the point where they are able to make good decisions on the fly.
"It’s a work in progress," the Welshman said. "While we’re obviously still working on our foundations, we want to have a framework whereby players have the ability to play what’s in front of them.
"Rugby is dictated by speed of ball, by numbers in the defensive line, and it’s important we are able to adapt and play what we see.
"One thing which the players have enjoyed, we call it rugby chaos, 15 against 15, it’s really unstructured. We’re all aware of the pace of the game in the southern hemisphere, and it’s important we get up to speed as quickly possible."
Howley said it was not just having to play a game four days after landing in New Zealand that had led to such a poor performance in Whangarei, suggesting the wet weather and a number of other factors had played their part. "Sometimes enthusiasm, the excitement of wearing that Lions jersey, sometimes that brings anxiety," said the 2001 Lion.
"Some of it is down to that and some of it is straightforward unforced errors. And we need to improve on that."
The Lions, who are aiming to give all 41 members of the squad a chance to play for their place in the Test side, will put out a completely different starting side at Eden Park on Wednesday.
"We want to be clinical, we want to be relentless in our processes, we want to be ruthless because in a couple of weeks we’re playing the most ruthless team in world rugby," Howley said. "We have to keep hold of the ball and put the defence under pressure…. It’s obviously going to be a step up, we’re well aware of that."
All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams came through training on Tuesday safely and will line up for the Blues against the Lions on Wednesday.
Williams has been sidelined with a knee injury and Blues coach Tana Umaga bracketed him with TJ Faiane in his team pending the captain’s run at Eden Park for the Lions’ second tour match.
"Sonny has come through really well," Blues assistant coach Alistair Rogers said.
"He came through yesterday pretty good. When he cooled down last night [Monday] he was feeling really good and he looked very fresh out there this morning. We’re pleased he’s in and look forward to seeing him go," Rogers said.
Williams will be just one of a handful of All Blacks in the Blues side.
Reuters
