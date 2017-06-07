Incumbent Bok inside centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg is injured‚ as is Damian de Allende, while outside centres Lionel Mapoe and rookie sensation Lukhanyo Am will also miss the French affair through injury. It leaves the coach with few midfield options. But for once injuries might have done Coetzee a favour because if he had any doubts about picking Steyn‚ they have been shelved.

Jan Serfontein and Jesse Kriel are the only other fit centres in the squad and could be selected alongside each other because they have played in tandem at the Bulls at times this season.

Steyn would cover three positions from the bench‚ including flyhalf and fullback‚ although starting at 12 would give the Boks a second kicking option to take some pressure off flyhalf Elton Jantjies.

The mercurial flyhalf did not settle at Test level in 2016 and battled to carry his Super Rugby form into the international arena. One of the issues Jantjies had was the lack of a kicking option as a bailout.

At Super Rugby level that is not a big issue but in Tests having a 12 who can kick is vital.

England employ George Ford and Owen Farrell together and in his latter years with the All Blacks‚ Ma’a Nonu was an underrated tactical kicker‚ just as Ryan Crotty is now.

Steyn‚ though‚ is on another level when kicking from hand and that will provide some comfort for Jantjies and Coetzee.

If the Boks lose a home series to France Coetzee’s time in the job will be up.

If things go awry against Les Bleus Munster’s Rassie Erasmus may be set for a dramatic return to South African rugby in July‚ just in time to take over for the Rugby Championship.

The fact that Steyn was selected for the squad suggests his input and experience were always going to be valued in this particular series.

But injuries to four Bok midfielders have hastened the 53-Test veteran’s return to the match-day squad‚ although he might have to bide his time on the bench.

