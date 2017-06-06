SA Boks better off than last year, coach says

The Springboks have every reason to make a positive start to their 2017 season with a win against France on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld.
There is a lot the Springboks need to make up for, especially with 2016’s underwhelming four wins from 12 Tests.
Springbok coach Allister Coetzee also has to manage the cost of Super Rugby and Top 14 injuries, with Duane Vermeulen, Damian de Allende and Lionel Mapoe all missing the first Test because of an assortment of injuries.
This could have been enough to give Coetzee a sleepless week. But having experienced a rough December, the Bok coach said he has moved on from 2016’s train wreck.
"There’s a huge difference from this year to last year … last year is dead and buried. I didn’t have a December holiday and that’s where I think it has started. We’re better off in terms of our management team, happy with the coaching team and negotiated the training camps," Coetzee said.
"Last year I didn’t know where I sat with the overseas players but now I know. With Duane out, we’ve now only got two because Steven Kitshoff will be regarded as a local player from July 1.
"We also didn’t have a chance to create a team environment last year. You have to live the team environment."
Coetzee knows better than to underestimate the French even though they are still finding their feet under coach Guy Noves.
Noves’s charges may have lost their flair and unpredictable nature but they still bring a forward threat that can scare the best in the world.
Their newly found pragmatism may play into the Boks hands, but Coetzee knows the French just need to switch on and things could be different.
Coetzee also hopes his lieutenants in Franco Smith and Brendan Venter will find their groove quickly.
"If you don’t respect the French, you’ll be punished. They’re the type of team you need to have a lot of respect for. They’ve often come out here and performed very well.
"We’re just focusing on ourselves because we’re a young team and we want to measure ourselves against a tough team like France," Coetzee said.
"We’ve got to get out of the blocks and win Test matches and I’ve also got Franco Smith and Brendan Venter here. It’s like a wine maker in a way where I’ve got an attack-minded coach and Venter who has to get the defence right."
