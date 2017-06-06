Sport / Rugby

FRANCE TOUR

SA Boks better off than last year, coach says

06 June 2017 - 06:35 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Tough one: Allister Coetzee knows that if the French turn on the flair, they can scare even the best. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
Tough one: Allister Coetzee knows that if the French turn on the flair, they can scare even the best. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES

The Springboks have every reason to make a positive start to their 2017 season with a win against France on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld.

There is a lot the Springboks need to make up for, especially with 2016’s underwhelming four wins from 12 Tests.

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee also has to manage the cost of Super Rugby and Top 14 injuries, with Duane Vermeulen, Damian de Allende and Lionel Mapoe all missing the first Test because of an assortment of injuries.

This could have been enough to give Coetzee a sleepless week. But having experienced a rough December, the Bok coach said he has moved on from 2016’s train wreck.

"There’s a huge difference from this year to last year … last year is dead and buried. I didn’t have a December holiday and that’s where I think it has started. We’re better off in terms of our management team, happy with the coaching team and negotiated the training camps," Coetzee said.

