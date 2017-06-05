Lions know it’ll be tough after iffy tour opener

Wellington — If the British and Irish Lions were under any illusions about how difficult their tour of New Zealand would be, a scratchy performance in their opener removed them.

Warren Gatland selected a strong side to face the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians, an invitational side made up of semiprofessionals who were supposed to present the easiest opposition of the 10-match tour.

The Barbarians, though, put them under pressure, refused to buckle in the set piece, where the Lions are expected to have an advantage, showed more enterprise and were only beaten 13-7. Local pundits tore into the Lions on Sunday, labelling them "pathetic" and "incompetent" and suggesting if the All Blacks had been playing, the margin of victory would have been closer to 100 points.

Gatland has already said that all 41 members of the squad will get a chance to play in the opening three games, but on Saturday, several players failed to make the most of their opportunity, notably Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton.

Sexton, first choice in Australia four years ago, did little to suggest he could hold off the challenge of England’s Owen Farrell, who replaced him on Saturday, or Welshman Dan Biggar, who is expected to start against the Blues on Wednesday. The 31-year-old showed little vision or running or kicking threat and did not link well with the hard-running Ben Te’o outside him, with some suggesting his opposite number, Gatland’s son Bryn, comprehensively outplayed him.