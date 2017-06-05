Junior Boks hit their straps in Georgia

The Junior Springboks scored six tries to keep their World Rugby Under-20 Championship semifinal hopes on track with a comprehensive 38-14 win over hosts Georgia on Sunday. SA led 19-7 at half-time.
It was a much slicker performance from SA after their last-gasp draw against France in their opening encounter, played in much better conditions than last Thursday.
Playing against the tournament hosts in front of a passionate crowd in Tbilisi was always going to test the team’s mental fortitude as much as their physical willingness, and the Junior Boks passed both examinations.
It was far from a flawless performance from SA, with the lineout malfunctioning at times, several lapses in defence and ill-discipline that saw replacement No8 Zain Davids red-carded for head-butting.
Davids will face further sanctions for his reckless retaliation after provocation, but there was also a lot for coach Chean Roux to be pleased about.
The backline, with Manie Libbok starting at flyhalf and a new centre combination in Damian Willemse and Wandisile Simelane looked slick on attack while they were effective in slowing down Georgian ball.
The Junior Boks are now top of Pool C on seven points after France beat Argentina 26-25 earlier in the day. Victory over Argentina on Thursday will be enough to automatically qualify for the last four.
After opening the scoring from a try by No8 Juarno Augustus in the 17th minute, his third of the tournament, the Junior Boks were on the ropes for a long period.
Georgia had a try disallowed after a superb last-gasp tackle from Libbok on flank Ilia Spanderashvili.
The home team levelled the scores when prop Lasha Tabidze drove over close to the line, but it was the last time Georgia were realistically in with a chance of winning.
A moment of genius from centre Simelane changed the course of the match.
After an accurate contestable kick from scrumhalf Embrose Papier, Georgia were unable to control the ball and from the turnover Simelane took it at pace. He surged through a small gap and then produced a great sidestep to round the last defender to score.
That gave the Junior Boks a 14-7 lead at a time they were creaking under a fired-up home team. Almost from the restart fullback Jean-Luc Cilliers stabbed through a neat chip kick that Libbok hacked ahead to score to quell Georgia’s enthusiasm.
After spending much of the first half sending one-off runners into contact, SA changed tactics late in the first half by using the boot more as an attacking weapon.
After the break, wing Yaw Penxe increased the lead with a try before Simelane got his second that started almost on the SA try line.
TMG Digital
