Junior Boks hit their straps in Georgia

The Junior Springboks scored six tries to keep their World Rugby Under-20 Championship semifinal hopes on track with a comprehensive 38-14 win over hosts Georgia on Sunday. SA led 19-7 at half-time.

It was a much slicker performance from SA after their last-gasp draw against France in their opening encounter, played in much better conditions than last Thursday.

Playing against the tournament hosts in front of a passionate crowd in Tbilisi was always going to test the team’s mental fortitude as much as their physical willingness, and the Junior Boks passed both examinations.

It was far from a flawless performance from SA, with the lineout malfunctioning at times, several lapses in defence and ill-discipline that saw replacement No8 Zain Davids red-carded for head-butting.

Davids will face further sanctions for his reckless retaliation after provocation, but there was also a lot for coach Chean Roux to be pleased about.

The backline, with Manie Libbok starting at flyhalf and a new centre combination in Damian Willemse and Wandisile Simelane looked slick on attack while they were effective in slowing down Georgian ball.