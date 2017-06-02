Sam Warburton is keen for action after recovery spell

His knee injury could have prompted a sense of déjà vu for the loose forward. Named to lead the Lions on their tour to Australia in 2013, the then 24-year-old had to sit out the opening two fixtures because of a knee injury. He did not appear until the third game against the Reds and by that stage was itching to get his hands on his first Lions jersey.

"It really felt I was chasing it four years ago. I was the last guy on the tour to play a fixture so it’s nice to get a jersey in the kit bag," he said.

Warburton’s side have arrived in New Zealand with huge expectations but only one other Lions team, Carwyn James’s 1971 side, have clinched a series against the All Blacks. So the opening match against players from New Zealand’s semi-professional provincial competition will be eagerly watched as a sign of what to expect from the touring party.

Do they have the depth required to get through an arduous tour that includes matches against all five Super Rugby teams? Will they have enough time to gel combinations before the first Test on June 24?

Despite the limited buildup because of club commitments, coach Warren Gatland said he had chosen his side last week and they had spent much of it training together.

Gatland, however, was reminded how serious the tour was being taken with the selection of the team to face the Barbarians already described as "a shambles".

"The opening selections of the tour [are] a shambles," British rugby columnist Mark Reason wrote for Fairfax Media. "It is paramount he finds his combinations as quickly as possible.

"Gatland only has two more Saturdays after this one before the first Test. He needs to start finding his combinations or the All Blacks will take his team apart."

Reuters