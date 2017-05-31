SA Under-20 coach Chean Roux has selected seven players that represented the team in 2016 in his squad for Wednesday’s World Rugby U20 Championship opening match against France in Tbilisi, Georgia.

It is a repeat of 2016’s group phase clash against France that SA won 40-31.

Six of the players — flyhalf Curwin Bosch‚ flanks Ernst van Rhyn and Zain Davids‚ fullback Manie Libbok‚ centre Stedman Gans and prop Carlu Sadie — were all named in the starting line-up. Prop Kwenzo Blose is on the bench.

Bosch played fullback in the corresponding fixture against France in 2016 when he scored 20 points.

After 2016’s disappointing showing in Manchester‚ where the Junior Boks lost three of their five matches on their way to fourth place‚ the pressure is on to be competitive again.

The South Africans have not won the title since 2012.

With Georgia looming on Sunday‚ winning against France is essential to avoid going into a clash against the hosts needing a victory to advance to the semifinals.