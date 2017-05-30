Sport / Rugby

FRANCE FIRST UP

Junior Springbok to focus on strengths at worlds

Coach Chean Roux’s team feels the heat ahead of their Junior World Championship opening match against France

30 May 2017 - 05:31 Craig Ray
WUNDERKIND: Curwin Bosch. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
WUNDERKIND: Curwin Bosch. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN

Junior Springbok star Curwin Bosch says they are raring to go two days before their Junior World Championship opening match against France, the nation whose seniors were Six Nations runners-up, in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Coach Chean Roux’s team have had a series of field and gym sessions since arriving on Saturday and the coach will announce his match 23 to face France on Tuesday.

"We are feeling great‚" said Bosch‚ one of eight players who participated in the 2016 edition in Manchester‚ England.

"We have had a few good training sessions in the last few days and we are looking forward to the game.

"It was a long trip to Tbilisi‚ but we have recovered well and we are settled in‚ so our only focus now is on the first match against France."

Bosch‚ a nominee for the World Rugby Under-20 Championship player of the tournament award in 2016, admitted there was pressure on the players. But he added they would take each match in their stride.

"There is always pressure when you represent your country‚ but the guys are handling it well‚" said Bosch.

"The important thing for us is to focus on our strengths rather than what France has to offer.

"So we are ready to go and we are looking forward to a great match," Bosch said.

Lock Salmaan Moerat‚ who captained Paarl Boys High and SA Schools in 2016‚ will continue a family legacy when he takes the field.

His father Nazim Moerat represented the former South African Rugby Union team in the 1980s‚ while his great uncle Moutie Moerat and his brother-in-law‚ Esa Abrahams‚ founded Vineyards Rugby Football Club in the 1940s.

"My father played rugby many years ago‚ so this is a big occasion for me and my family.

"The opportunities we have these days is vastly different to those that my family had‚ so I would like to make the most of this chance to make them proud," Moerat said.

"Our preparation has gone well since the beginning of March‚ and we have all learned so much as players thanks to the new dimension the coaches have brought to the finer details of the game.

"So it is now our responsibility to implement what we have learned in our matches," he said.

TMG Digital

If it is the Lions, it must be another 50 points

The Lions won their 12th of 13 games to keep up their commanding lead in the Super Rugby conference
Sport
1 day ago

Is this the end of the line for Bok legends?

Habana‚ Pietersen and Burger do not make the national rugby squad
Sport
4 days ago

Damian de Allende’s big chance to jump Bok queue

The Bok centre needs game time with the June series against France approaching
Sport
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
If it is the Lions, it must be another 50 points
Sport / Rugby
2.
Proteas sore after defeat — De Villiers
Sport / Cricket
3.
Sebastian Vettel ends Ferrari’s Monaco jinx
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Will this be the death knell for boxing?
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Vettel opens up big lead in Ferrari one-two
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Chance for Marx to claim hooker position
Sport / Rugby

All Blacks awarded Spain’s top sports prize
Sport / Rugby

Familiar faces, fresh legs and new captain
Sport / Rugby

Whiteley is best choice for Bok No8, says Coetzee
Sport / Rugby

Stormers staff realise Super Rugby reality
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.