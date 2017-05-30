FRANCE FIRST UP
Junior Springbok to focus on strengths at worlds
Coach Chean Roux’s team feels the heat ahead of their Junior World Championship opening match against France
Junior Springbok star Curwin Bosch says they are raring to go two days before their Junior World Championship opening match against France, the nation whose seniors were Six Nations runners-up, in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Coach Chean Roux’s team have had a series of field and gym sessions since arriving on Saturday and the coach will announce his match 23 to face France on Tuesday.
"We are feeling great‚" said Bosch‚ one of eight players who participated in the 2016 edition in Manchester‚ England.
"We have had a few good training sessions in the last few days and we are looking forward to the game.
"It was a long trip to Tbilisi‚ but we have recovered well and we are settled in‚ so our only focus now is on the first match against France."
Bosch‚ a nominee for the World Rugby Under-20 Championship player of the tournament award in 2016, admitted there was pressure on the players. But he added they would take each match in their stride.
"There is always pressure when you represent your country‚ but the guys are handling it well‚" said Bosch.
"The important thing for us is to focus on our strengths rather than what France has to offer.
"So we are ready to go and we are looking forward to a great match," Bosch said.
Lock Salmaan Moerat‚ who captained Paarl Boys High and SA Schools in 2016‚ will continue a family legacy when he takes the field.
His father Nazim Moerat represented the former South African Rugby Union team in the 1980s‚ while his great uncle Moutie Moerat and his brother-in-law‚ Esa Abrahams‚ founded Vineyards Rugby Football Club in the 1940s.
"My father played rugby many years ago‚ so this is a big occasion for me and my family.
"The opportunities we have these days is vastly different to those that my family had‚ so I would like to make the most of this chance to make them proud," Moerat said.
"Our preparation has gone well since the beginning of March‚ and we have all learned so much as players thanks to the new dimension the coaches have brought to the finer details of the game.
"So it is now our responsibility to implement what we have learned in our matches," he said.
