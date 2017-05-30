Junior Springbok star Curwin Bosch says they are raring to go two days before their Junior World Championship opening match against France, the nation whose seniors were Six Nations runners-up, in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Coach Chean Roux’s team have had a series of field and gym sessions since arriving on Saturday and the coach will announce his match 23 to face France on Tuesday.

"We are feeling great‚" said Bosch‚ one of eight players who participated in the 2016 edition in Manchester‚ England.

"We have had a few good training sessions in the last few days and we are looking forward to the game.

"It was a long trip to Tbilisi‚ but we have recovered well and we are settled in‚ so our only focus now is on the first match against France."

Bosch‚ a nominee for the World Rugby Under-20 Championship player of the tournament award in 2016, admitted there was pressure on the players. But he added they would take each match in their stride.