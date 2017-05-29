If it is the Lions, it must be another 50 points

Tries from Andries Ferreira and Courtnall Skosan had the Lions 12-0 up before hooker Robbie Coetzee was red-carded just after the half-hour mark for kneeing the head of Kings flanker Chris Cloete in a petulant retaliation to some tough tackling.

The disadvantage, tempered by two yellow cards that the visitors picked up inside the first 30 minutes, made little difference as flanker Kwagga Smith scored a third try for the Lions to take a 19-3 lead into half-time.

The 2016 Super Rugby runners-up kept up their dominance after the break with substitute Malcolm Marx, prop Jacques van Rooyen and former sevens rugby star Smith all scoring in the first 15 minutes.

Marx burst down the line with a powerful run from inside his own half that Smith finished off and more explosive running ensured Faf de Klerk dotted down the seventh try.

The best try came after the hooter at the end of the game as fullback Andries Coetzee, called up by the Springboks for the first time last week, broke tackles in his own 25m and ran almost the length of the field to score.

An intercept try from Luzuko Vulindlu on the hour gave the Kings consolation.

Lions centre Lionel Mapoe has been called into the Springbok squad for June’s Test series against France after Lukhanyo Am was ruled out with a fractured cheekbone. Sharks loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez has also been added.

