De Allende‚ who replaces the suspended Shaun Treeby‚ will partner EW Viljoen in the midfield‚ a pairing which that showed so much promise in their brief stint together in round one against the Bulls.

Jano Vermaak and Kurt Coleman are the new halfback pairing duo with newly selected Bok utility back Dillyn Leyds returning to the left wing after playing flyhalf against the Auckland Blues last week. Leyds did an admirable job in his first flyhalf start at this level‚ but there is no doubt he is more comfortable on the wing or at fullback.

Seabelo Senatla drops to the bench with the Leyds’ switch where he will sit alongside Bok centre Juan de Jongh‚ who is also set for his first Super Rugby action of the season.

After superb work from the forwards who subdued the Blues last week on their way to a 30-22 win‚ Fleck has retained the same eight. for what should be a typically thunderous South African derby.

Lock Pieter-Steph du Toit will make his 50th Super Rugby appearance against the team that gave him his debut in the competition.

Coleman’s selection is also a calculated gamble considering the fringe player has been on the field for 57 minutes all season.

Fleck also has not included a recognised flyhalf on the bench‚ dropping Brandon Thomson‚ meaning Leyds or reserve scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage will cover the No10 jersey if needed.

"It is always tough going to Kings Park and we know that we will be seriously tested over there‚ but our focus is on developing our own game‚" Fleck said. "The team would like to build on our win against the Blues‚ so our focus this week has been on backing up on that performance."

Sharks coach Robert du Preez doesn’t come across as the type who would will not underestimate the Stormers despite the Cape side’s indifferent season.

Such is the confidence he has in his charges after their 38-17 bonus point win against the Sunwolves in Singapore‚ that he has only made one change, with Coenie Oosthuizen replacing Lourens Adriaanse in a fixture that will have implications for the South African conference.

The Sharks may be eight points ahead of the Stormers but because of the Lions’ excellence in Africa conference two‚ the Sharks Du Preez’s team are fighting it out for the last playoff spot. A home win will all but guarantee their safety as SA’s teams will be going on their break.

Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has made three changes to the side belted 61-7 by the Hurricanes in Wellington for their return clash against the Sunwolves in Tokyo on Saturday morning.

Hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld replaces the injured Frans Venter as captain with William Small-Smith at outside centre. Van Jaarsveld relegates Elandre Huggett to the bench while Niel Marais swaps with Fred Zeilinga at flyhalf.

Stormers: 15 SP Marais‚ 14 Cheslin Kolbe‚ 13 EW Viljoen‚ 12 Damian de Allende‚ 11 Dillyn Leyds‚ 10 Kurt Coleman‚ 9 Jano Vermaak‚ 8 Nizaam Carr‚ 7 Siya Kolisi (captain)‚ 6 Kobus van Dyk‚ 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ 4 Eben Etzebeth‚ 3 Frans Malherbe‚ 2 Bongi Mbonambi‚ 1 Oli Kebble.?Replacements: 16 Ramone Samuels‚ 17 Ali Vermaak‚ 18 Wilco Louw‚ 19 Chris van Zyl‚ 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ 21 Dewaldt Duvenage‚ 22 Juan de Jongh‚ 23 Seabelo Senatla.

