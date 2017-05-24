The Stormers coaching staff insists that it is premature to expect the team to be serious Super Rugby title contenders this season and their development is expected to take "two to three" years.

It is a less expectant tone than the team struck at the start of the 2017 campaign‚ bred out of four losses on the trot before arresting the slide with a 30-22 win over the Blues last weekend.

Losing heavily on their recent tour of New Zealand gave the players and coaches more intelligence about their weaknesses and strengths and forced them to recalibrate expectations after a season that started with six consecutive wins.

Skills coach Paul Feeney was not overly concerned about the 57-24‚ 57-14 and 41-22 losses to the Crusaders‚ Highlanders and Hurricanes on their recent tour.

"Getting a hiding isn’t a bad thing if you learn from it‚" Feeney said. "We could play to lose by 10 points. If we went out with that mind-set, and just defended and kicked for position‚ we could do a good damage limitation job and we would probably come quite close but still lose. What is the point of that? We are playing to win‚ and that is the way that it should be.

"We have changed a lot‚ both in terms of the way we play and the mind-set on the field. We are busy with a process and along the way there will be short-term pain for long-term gain.