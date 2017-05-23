Expect new faces in Springbok squad
Duane Vermeulen set to be only overseas-based player picked
Tuesday marks another big day for Springbok coach Allister Coetzee when he names his first squad of the season, for the June series against France.
After a dismal 2016 in which the Boks won four out of 12 Tests and suffered eight losses, Coetzee has to get his 31-man group right, despite a long injury list.
Part of the excuse Coetzee used by the end of 2016 was that he was appointed late to the job and did not have enough time to prepare his team. Ironically though, the Boks won two of their first three Tests in his charge, when they beat Ireland 2-1 in a tight home series.
The more time the coach spent with them, the worse the results became. But there has been more clarity about the coaching staff and more time to map out the season.
But besides the Lions, and to a lesser extent the Stormers, South African teams have struggled in Super Rugby, making selections even more complicated for the Bok coach.
He has held three training camps and will have a strong idea about the type of player he wants, but in certain positions, SA is thin.
No8 Duane Vermeulen is set to be the only overseas-based player picked for the series, with Francois Louw injured.
Coetzee is likely to pick 18 forwards and 13 backs in his initial squad.
Lions scrumhalf Ross Cronjé has done enough to push his claims as the Boks’ starting halfback, while Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am should be rewarded for his excellence throughout the season.
Lions wing Courtnall Skosan is another newcomer set for a taste of Test rugby after a strong season. He is the leading South African try-scorer in Super Rugby with seven.
Coetzee will again entrust Elton Jantjies and Pat Lambie with the flyhalf duties, assuming the latter is cleared of concussion after another heavy blow last week.
Stormers utility back Dillyn Leyds is also set to be rewarded for his excellent form. He has played with composure at wing, fullback and flyhalf. He provides an emergency flyhalf option.
Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka, who has been a rare shining light in their otherwise shambolic campaign, is set to make his first Bok squad.
Cheetahs prop Ox Nche is another likely to receive the nod despite playing in a struggling team, while veteran hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle is on track for a Bok recall.
Probable Bok squad
Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Ruan Combrinck, Ross Cronje, Damian de Allende, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Pat Lambie, Dillyn Leyds, Lionel Mapoe, Rudy Paige, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Jano Vermaak
Forwards: Uzair Cassiem, Lood de Jager, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Lizo Gqoboka, Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Duane Vermeulen, Warren Whiteley
