Expect new faces in Springbok squad

Tuesday marks another big day for Springbok coach Allister Coetzee when he names his first squad of the season, for the June series against France.

After a dismal 2016 in which the Boks won four out of 12 Tests and suffered eight losses, Coetzee has to get his 31-man group right, despite a long injury list.

Part of the excuse Coetzee used by the end of 2016 was that he was appointed late to the job and did not have enough time to prepare his team. Ironically though, the Boks won two of their first three Tests in his charge, when they beat Ireland 2-1 in a tight home series.

The more time the coach spent with them, the worse the results became. But there has been more clarity about the coaching staff and more time to map out the season.

But besides the Lions, and to a lesser extent the Stormers, South African teams have struggled in Super Rugby, making selections even more complicated for the Bok coach.