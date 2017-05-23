All Blacks-Boks for Newlands, but…

The venue for the Rugby Championship Test between the Springboks and the All Blacks scheduled for Cape Town is still undecided, as SA Rugby waits for Newlands to produce a safety certificate.

That was the word from rugby’s governing body on Monday that named Newlands as the venue, but with a "to be confirmed" pencilled alongside it.

The October 7 Test against the world champions could move to the Cape Town Stadium in Greenpoint if the certificate is not forthcoming by June.

Newlands last hosted the All Blacks in 2008. If the regulations are not met in time, it could be another long wait to see the Kiwis at the venue again.

"I do not think there will be a problem, but if there is, we’ll have to move the Test elsewhere," SA Rugby president Mark Alexander told Rapport earlier in May.

"It is legislation in the country. If you do not have it [the certificate], we cannot stage a Test there. They have a deadline — the Test is in October and they have to meet that deadline."

Newlands has been able to host Super Rugby matches because there is a grace period in terms of implementing the new regulations. But if they do not have the clearance by June, SA Rugby would insist on moving the Test. The Stormers’ July home Super Rugby quarterfinal could also be in doubt.

Western Province Rugby Union CE Paul Zacks said it was "engaging with SA Rugby on this matter to resolve all outstanding issues with respect to the new certificates needed according to the new safety at sports and recreational events regulations".