All Blacks-Boks for Newlands, but…
SA Rugby waits for Newlands to produce a safety certificate
The venue for the Rugby Championship Test between the Springboks and the All Blacks scheduled for Cape Town is still undecided, as SA Rugby waits for Newlands to produce a safety certificate.
That was the word from rugby’s governing body on Monday that named Newlands as the venue, but with a "to be confirmed" pencilled alongside it.
The October 7 Test against the world champions could move to the Cape Town Stadium in Greenpoint if the certificate is not forthcoming by June.
Newlands last hosted the All Blacks in 2008. If the regulations are not met in time, it could be another long wait to see the Kiwis at the venue again.
"I do not think there will be a problem, but if there is, we’ll have to move the Test elsewhere," SA Rugby president Mark Alexander told Rapport earlier in May.
"It is legislation in the country. If you do not have it [the certificate], we cannot stage a Test there. They have a deadline — the Test is in October and they have to meet that deadline."
Newlands has been able to host Super Rugby matches because there is a grace period in terms of implementing the new regulations. But if they do not have the clearance by June, SA Rugby would insist on moving the Test. The Stormers’ July home Super Rugby quarterfinal could also be in doubt.
Western Province Rugby Union CE Paul Zacks said it was "engaging with SA Rugby on this matter to resolve all outstanding issues with respect to the new certificates needed according to the new safety at sports and recreational events regulations".
Newlands has been a happy hunting ground for the All Blacks; they have won six of nine previous clashes against the Boks at the venue.
The Springboks will also head to Bloemfontein for the first time since 2010 to take on Australia in the championship.
The first match of the championship will take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday August 19, when Argentina play the Boks. The following week, the Springboks will be in action in Salta, Argentina, against Los Pumas.
The Boks’ traditional tour to Australasia is in early September for matches against the Wallabies (Saturday, September 9, NIB Stadium in Perth) and All Blacks (Saturday, September 16, QBE Stadium in Albany).
Although the Springboks have played in Perth before, they have never been in action at NIB Stadium, home ground of the Western Force.
The match in Albany will be the South Africans’ third visit to the QBE Stadium after they played two matches in the 2011 Rugby World Cup — against Samoa and Namibia — at this stadium, which is used as secondary home base by the Blues.
A second bye weekend follows the tour before which the Springboks head home for their last two encounters — on Saturday, September 30, against Australia at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, and Saturday, October 7, against New Zealand in Cape Town.
"The venue in Cape Town is dependent on the outcome of an application for a safety certificate in relation to the first-choice venue, Newlands,"
SA Rugby said.
