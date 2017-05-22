The gauntlet was thrown down for the Lions players when they returned from their unbeaten three-match tour of Australia last week.

Their coaches wanted them to further up the ante‚ particularly the intensity in their game and the result was a 51-14 denouncement of the Bulls.

To suggest the Bulls were blown off the park may be slightly off the mark — for that they needed to be on it first.

The Lions played with a speed‚ intent and accuracy with which the Bulls are unfamiliar against South African opposition and the result was the most comprehensive beating yet they have suffered against their trans-Jukskei rivals.

"We challenged the players in the week to lift the intensity‚" said coach Johan Ackermann.

"It was probably our best 40 minutes‚ those first 40 minutes‚" the coach said about a first half in which the chasm between the two teams could not have been more glaring.

The win meant the Lions are still in hot pursuit of the table-topping Crusaders. Ackermann needs no reminding that the level they produced in the first half should become their default for the rest of the competition.

"That is what we are going to need from now on to compete in the rest of the competition.

"There is work to be done and we are going to need to play for 80 minutes in every game for the last part of the season."

Ackermann lamented the missed opportunities in the second half when they had the Bulls under the cosh but could only add 12 points to their tally.

Captain Warren Whiteley also enthused about a "complete first-half performance". "It was phenomenal‚" Whiteley said.

They ticked all the boxes they needed to except perhaps in defence where they let in two soft tries, for Jan Serfontein and Jesse Kriel.

"We exited very well and got into Bulls territory and then pressured them from there."

The Lions delivered some well-weighted contestable kicks, which led to tries for Ruan Combrinck‚ Kwagga Smith and Ruan Dreyer.

The Lions play the Kings at Ellis Park next Sunday and Ackermann is expecting a stiffer challenge than the one they just faced. "They are going to be the opposite. They are going to be tough and they play with a lot of self-belief. That is going to be a massive challenge.

"We are going to keep our routine‚ except move everything by a day‚" he said about playing on the Sabbath.

"It will be a challenge for both teams."

TMG Digital