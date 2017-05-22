Nollis Marais’ future is expected to be announced in the coming days as the noose continues to tighten around the beleaguered Bulls coach’s neck.

Following the Bulls’ 51-14 defeat by a rampant Lions side on Saturday‚ Marais revealed he has had a meeting with the board of the franchise but could not provide further details.

"To be honest with you‚ the board has been in talks with me this week [last week]‚" he said‚ hinting a decision has already been made about his future.

"I know exactly what is happening but they will make an announcement as soon as possible. It is not like I am in the dark‚ I know exactly what is going on."

Under Marais this season‚ the struggling Bulls have lost eight matches out of 11 starts and they became the first South African franchise to go down to the Sunwolves. As if that was not enough‚ they also suffered a record 62-24 defeat to the Crusaders two weeks ago at home.

Hanro Liebenberg, the stand-in captain on Saturday‚ said the players also had a meeting with management. "We had a meeting last week where they informed us, but that is out of the players’ control‚" said the 21-year-old Liebenberg. "That is not an excuse because we did not pitch up against the Lions.

"It is never easy but I will look back at this game and it will possibly make me a better captain down the line and I will learn from this experience."

Liebenberg said the thrashing would be a good learning experience for him and the rest of the youthful side.

"Hanro is only 21 years old and he is leading a Super Rugby franchise as captain‚" said Marais. "He went into the change room with the team down 39-14 at half time and took control‚ he is going to be an excellent Springbok and captain down the line and he has a bright future."

Looking back at the loss to their bitter rivals that has left them with only 15 points from 11 matches‚ Marais said they were punished for their mistakes.

"Within 20 minutes we made mistakes and they punished us. Every time they got the ball they scored seven points which showed how good a side they are with the ball in hand.

"We have been inconsistent with set-pieces the whole season and that put us under pressure. Inconsistency is killing us."

TMG Digital