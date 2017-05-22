Jantjies ‘a Bok shoo-in’
Lions coach Ackermann gives flyhalf thumbs up after starring in Bulls demolition, but says he needs trust
Whether it is sage or biased‚ Lions coach Johan Ackermann dispensed advice for Springbok coach Allister Coetzee ahead of Tuesday’s squad announcement for the three-Test series against France.
Ackermann gave Elton Jantjies an unambiguous thumbs up as Bok flyhalf after the left-footer played a leading role in the demolition of the Bulls.
The endorsement comes as Coetzee has run out of options with Handré Pollard and Pat Lambie under an injury cloud.
"I’m very biased‚" Ackermann admitted when asked if Jantjies could have an enduring Test career.
"They have asked me that before about Elton: can he play‚ does he have the big-match temperament and has he got the skills? I’ve put myself out there and always said, ‘He’s got it’. I back him purely because we love him here at the Lions. We believe he can play at the highest level. He’s got the skill.
" He plays with confidence and freedom. If you allow that the players around him can understand him and then I believe he can play at the highest level," Ackermann said.
Jantjies’ performances have drawn comparisons with the Hurricanes and All Blacks match winner Beauden Barrett. He does not quite have the off-the-mark thrust and speed of Barrett but he too finds gaps and sets up those around him.
Jantjies can be as effective as Barrett‚ Ackermann argued‚ but cautioned that it required unconditional trust.
"Look at the freedom Barrett has. He’s got good decision-making‚ he can kick a cross-kick or a chip and no one is on his case if it … doesn’t [work].
"They just fix it around him. That is the kind of player Elton can be as well."
Another Lions player who did his Springbok prospects no harm against the Bulls was the fit-again wing Ruan Combrinck.
He was not even supposed to play as Sylvian Mahuza was selected in the Lions’ starting line-up but the latter was injured on Thursday.
Combrinck, who had been on the mend since the Springboks’ end-of-year tour in 2016 after a shoulder injury, leapfrogged Anthony Volmink into the starting line-up and made a stunning re-entry.
He rounded off the Lions’ first attack of the game with a sumptuous chip-and-gather that had the crowd in raptures.
Volmink deserved an opportunity "because he has been on the bench for a while, but we needed that right foot [Combrinck’s]"‚ Ackermann said.
"That must be his favourite corner because [in 2016] he scored with his first touch for the Boks against Ireland. Now he did the same."
The Stormers are the only non-New Zealand team to have recorded a win over a Kiwi franchise this season‚ a feat they have achieved twice‚ yet it still feels they are some way off the standard of the world’s leading rugby nation.
New Zealand teams have played 36 matches against "foreign" opponents this season and won 34. The Stormers’ home win over the Chiefs and last Friday’s 30-22 victory against the Blues are New Zealand’s only two blemishes.
The Blues were aggrieved by some of referee Jaco van Heerden’s decisions‚ notably not yellow-carding centre Shaun Treeby for a high tackle and awarding Sikhumbuzo Notshe a try‚ when he played the ball with his knees on the ground.
Two things are clear – the Blues are New Zealand’s worst team by some distance and the Stormers are much better at home.
Robbie Fleck’s men will earn a home quarterfinal at Newlands now, thanks to the Bulls’ complete implosion and the Cheetahs’ horrifying disintegration as the only meaningful rugby team in the Africa 1 Conference.
