Jantjies ‘a Bok shoo-in’

"They have asked me that before about Elton: can he play‚ does he have the big-match temperament and has he got the skills? I’ve put myself out there and always said, ‘He’s got it’. I back him purely because we love him here at the Lions. We believe he can play at the highest level. He’s got the skill.

" He plays with confidence and freedom. If you allow that the players around him can understand him and then I believe he can play at the highest level," Ackermann said.

Jantjies’ performances have drawn comparisons with the Hurricanes and All Blacks match winner Beauden Barrett. He does not quite have the off-the-mark thrust and speed of Barrett but he too finds gaps and sets up those around him.

Jantjies can be as effective as Barrett‚ Ackermann argued‚ but cautioned that it required unconditional trust.

"Look at the freedom Barrett has. He’s got good decision-making‚ he can kick a cross-kick or a chip and no one is on his case if it … doesn’t [work].

"They just fix it around him. That is the kind of player Elton can be as well."

Another Lions player who did his Springbok prospects no harm against the Bulls was the fit-again wing Ruan Combrinck.

He was not even supposed to play as Sylvian Mahuza was selected in the Lions’ starting line-up but the latter was injured on Thursday.