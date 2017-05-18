Sonny Bill out to woo Cape crowd

Blues assistant coach Steve Jackson warned that Sonny Bill was not at his absolute best after an injury-plagued season.

"SBW brings a decent body and is a superb athlete, isn’t he?" Jackson said. "He would be the first to say that he is still getting back to form though‚ but his mere presence on the paddock is important.

"The guys around him get up because of what he can do. We all know that SBW can offload‚ carry and tackle hard but he also talks well.

"He has been fantastic in the group and with a lot of young guys he has been a big influence. We have a good leadership group and they can bounce ideas off one another."

Head coach Tana Umaga warned that Newlands would be a tough test for his team despite the Stormers being on a four-match losing streak.

"We knew this back end of the season was full of challenges with our travel schedule‚" Umaga said.

"We have planned for it and we do have a number of players coming back from injury‚ and some hopefully ready to be considered back in New Zealand next week.

"The Stormers at Newlands are a formidable challenge. We’ve played well for the past month and need to continue to improve every game as we look to produce an 80-minute performance."

Jackson said the Blues were not reading much into the Stormers’ recent poor form‚ which resulted in record losses to the Crusaders and Highlanders on their recent tour.

