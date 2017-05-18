The two South African teams set to get the boot from Super Rugby could be absorbed elsewhere in international competitions.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander told Business Day that the franchises, still to be determined, will not be deprived of international competition once Super Rugby’s boundaries are redrawn for 2018.

"We are looking at options‚" Alexander said. "These are things we have to explore because we cannot afford our franchises not to be playing in international competitions."

He was coy about revealing specific competitions.

"We can look at Europe‚ we can look at North America. The important thing is that these teams play in international competitions."

The least disruptive option would be for the Super Rugby outcasts to be lumped with the Pro12‚ the predominantly Celtic competition for club teams from Ireland‚ Scotland and Wales.

Two Italian teams were added to the 2010-11 competition which since the 2013-14 season carries the added carrot of European Champions Cup qualification.