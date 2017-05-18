The Lions look set to announce the departure of their Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk on Thursday and one other player at the completion of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.

Although De Klerk is contracted with the Lions until the end of the 2018 season‚ he has reportedly been offered a three-year R21m contract to join English club Sale Sharks.

While the Lions were recently touring Australia‚ their management expressed the wish that De Klerk would honour his contract with the team.

De Klerk was not included in Allister Coetzee’s extended Springbok training group in 2017 and may feel he needs to make a high-profile transition to the northern hemisphere while his marketability allows it.

De Klerk featured in Coetzee’s team in 2016‚ but his time in the green and gold was not as effective as it was for the Lions in the 2016 Super Rugby. De Klerk is yet to reach those levels this season.