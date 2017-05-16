Sport / Rugby

VAHAAMAHINA INJURY

Tour blow for France as Sébastien Vahaamahina ruled unfit

The news is a blow for the 25-year-old rugby player who will miss Clermont’s final games and France’s three-Test tour of SA

16 May 2017 - 06:33 Agency Staff
Sébastien Vahaamahina, centre. Picture: REUTERS

Paris — Clermont’s France international second rower Sébastien Vahaamahina has been ruled out for several months with a broken tibia, the Top 14 club confirmed on Monday.

The news is a blow for the 25-year-old who will miss Clermont’s final games and France’s three-Test tour of SA in June.

Vahaamahina was injured in Clermont’s European Champions Cup final defeat to Saracens on Saturday in Edinburgh.

"Tests confirmed a fracture to the lower part of the tibia," the club said.

An absence of "several months" was expected for the 25-time capped player.

AFP

