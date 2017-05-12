Grey tipped to demolish Paarl Boys record

Two heavyweights of schools rugby clash on Saturday in Bloemfontein and the smart money will be on hosts Grey College ending Paarl Boys High’s two-year winning run.

The 70-minute inter-schools clash to decide who is the unofficial No1 team in the country will be shown live on SuperSport at 2pm.

College have home-field advantage and that alone could be worth 10 points. But Paarl Boys have been the unofficial kings of schools rugby for the past two years.

The boys from the Boland have not had their colours lowered since 2014 and along the way have taken on and beaten all comers, most times with apparent ease.

But now comes an acid test of their credentials on the road. For their part, College have not just beaten teams this season, they have smashed them.

Whether the boys in blue can carry on in that vein against a rival they have dominated in the main since their first meeting in 1950 remains to be seen.

Paarl Boys’ record is 32 wins with just eight defeats.

But it would come as no surprise to College supporters if they do indeed end up on the right side of the result such has been the way their boys have manhandled would-be-challengers so far.

The 31-19 victory over unbeaten Paarl Gymnasium on May 1 was their biggest yet and suggested there is more to come from the Free Staters, who take a 7-0 win record into the encounter.

Key players for their cause include the likes of fullback David Kriel and his younger brother Richard, a utility back most effective at centre and wing and who thrives on showcasing his skill sets when in possession.

Flyhalf Christopher Schreu-der is a master tactician while SA Schools star Rikus Pretorious is a big chap oozing class. His midfield partner, Janco van Heyningen, represented the SA Schools A side in 2016.

Paarl Boys, unbeaten with seven victories, will be without their star flyhalf Henry Chamberlain for possibly the rest of the season due to an injury he sustained in a recent win over Affies. But they will still have plenty of stars to call on despite his absence.