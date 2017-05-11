Comitis hits out at Mosimane and Sundowns

Cape Town City owner John Comitis has joined his coach Eric Tinkler in slamming Pitso Mosimane in a hard-hitting statement issued on Wednesday that could lead to a formal charge against the Mamelodi Sundowns coach and accused him of dirty tricks in making an approach to Aubrey Ngoma.

Tinkler blasted Mosimane when he told reporters on Tuesday that Mosimane was trying to tap up City players. Now his chairman has come out with all guns blazing.

The club are furious at efforts to prise away one of their star players, but the tone of their statement is unusually direct and offers the opportunity for the Premier Soccer League to charge Mosimane for an offence that is widespread across the league, but is usually ignored.

"The current coach of Sundowns‚ Pitso Mosimane — who understands the Fifa rules — has made a direct approach to our contracted player‚ Aubrey Ngoma, offering him hypothetical millions to join Sundowns next year‚" Comitis said.

"This phone call and deal was made directly to Aubrey outside the window‚ days before our crucial away match with Maritzburg. This is in serious contravention of the Fifa rules governing player transfers as no player can be directly approached whilst in contract with another club.

"This tactic from Sundowns is a poor reflection of their brand and how they operate in order to advantage themselves and destabilise other clubs," he said.

"This is the South African Premier League‚ not the Sundowns Wishlist League.

"They must remember that their achievements last year mean they do not only represent themselves‚ but the credibility of our country and continent in the world of football.

"We are trying to show that we are the best-run league in Africa and there is no need for them to deal in the way that they do. Football does not have to be a dirty game.

"For us‚ Aubrey holds that value and selling him now is of no interest to me. He is in my plans for next season and has three years left on his contract.

"A bag of money cannot play on the left-wing‚ but Aubrey can. I don’t need the money‚ I need quality footballers‚ and at the moment, that is what I have.

Comitis also accused Mosimane of damaging his club’s title chances although Ngoma was suspended for Tuesday’s loss at SuperSport United‚ which effectively ended any hopes of a title in the maiden season of the new Cape Town club.

"In the middle of the title race‚ (with) five games to go‚ they call my player directly and attempt to destabilise my club," he said.

